IMD issues orange alert for rain, snow on Jan 23 in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Tuesday has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts on January 23. A yellow alert has been sounded for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur and Kangra districts. Tourists near frozen Lingti Waterfall at Spiti Valley, in Himachal on Tuesday. (PTI)

The weather office on Tuesday said light to moderate snowfall at many places, with a few intense spells, is very likely over the higher hills and adjoining mid-hill areas from the night of January 22 to the morning of January 24. Light to moderate rainfall, with a few intense spells, is also very likely over the plains and adjoining mid-hill areas on January 23.

“Few spells of light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with one or two intense spells are very likely over most of the tourist destinations in the state, including Naldehra, Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Solang Valley and Sissu on January 23,” IMD Shimla said in a statement.

Notably, Himachal has recorded a 93% rainfall deficit in January so far, with Kinnaur and Kullu districts witnessing a 100% deficit. Shimla, Sirmaur and Hamirpur have each recorded a 99% rainfall shortfall, while several other districts have registered deficits of over 90%. In December 2025, the hill state recorded its sixth-lowest rainfall since 1901, underscoring the severity of the ongoing dry spell.

With winter precipitation continuing to elude Himachal Pradesh, the state is facing a major threat of water scarcity. The absence of rain and snow have begun to choke vital supply lines.

In Chamba and Kangra districts alone, nearly 30% of the 1,550 functional water schemes have been hit, due to which the Jal Shakti Vibhag is continuously monitoring the situation. The crisis is acute for spring-sourced schemes, which rely on groundwater recharge from winter precipitation.

Authorities have expressed concern that if the dry spell continued for another 10-15 days, the situation could escalate into severe crisis.

Mercury to fall

According to MeT department officials, the day temperatures are expected to fall by about 6-8 degrees over many parts of the state on January 23, leading to cold day conditions over some parts of the state. A yellow alert of cold day conditions has also been sounded in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts for January 23.

Moreover, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on January 22 and 23, and in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on January 23.