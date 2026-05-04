IMD predicts above normal rainfall in Himachal in May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has forecasted above-normal rainfall for most parts of Himachal Pradesh in May.

Uprooted trees after a storm near Jakhoo in Shimla on Sunday. (File)

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According to the weather office, maximum temperatures are very likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the plains and mid-hill areas of the state, while above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over many parts of the high-hill and adjoining mid-hill areas during the month.

However, mean minimum temperatures are very likely to be above normal over many parts of Himachal Pradesh and likely to be normal over some parts of Chamba and Kangra districts.

In April, Himachal received 66.3 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 64 mm. It was the 47th highest rainfall recorded in the state since 1901. Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts received large excess precipitation; Kangra received excess precipitation; Chamba and Kullu districts received normal precipitation; and Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts received deficient precipitation.

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{{^usCountry}} Showers till May 9: IMD {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Showers till May 9: IMD {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted continued wet spells in parts of Himachal till May 9. While higher reaches of the state are expected to receive light rain or snowfall during this period, the middle hills and plain areas of the state are to receive light rainfall till May 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted continued wet spells in parts of Himachal till May 9. While higher reaches of the state are expected to receive light rain or snowfall during this period, the middle hills and plain areas of the state are to receive light rainfall till May 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An orange alert of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail, gusty winds has been sounded in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An orange alert of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail, gusty winds has been sounded in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The weather office said maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. Thereafter, they are expected to rise gradually by 3-6 degrees over many parts during the subsequent 2-3 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather office said maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. Thereafter, they are expected to rise gradually by 3-6 degrees over many parts during the subsequent 2-3 days. {{/usCountry}}

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During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at many places over the state. The highest rainfall of 30 mm has been recorded in Palampur, followed by Rampur (29 mm), Sarahan (28.7 mm), Rohru (25 mm), Aghar (24.6 mm), Bilaspur (19.6) mm, Berthin (16.6 mm), Gohar (12 mm), Pandoh (11.5 mm) and Dharamshala (11.5 mm).

Rain related incidents were also reported from various parts of the state. Due to rain and strong winds, a tree was uprooted at Five Bench near Jakhoo and fell on power lines which disrupted the power supply

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dar Ovais ...Read More Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues. Read Less

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