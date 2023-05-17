Chandigarh likely to witness light rain on Thursday: IMD

Cloudy weather is likely in the city from Wednesday onwards and there are chances of light rain and thunder in the city on Thursday as per the India meteorological department (IMD). The rain is likely for one day only and clear skies can be expected from Friday again.

A brown-headed barbet looking outside a tree cavity in Chandigarh on Tuesday. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, a fresh western disturbance will affect the region from Wednesday night onwards. “While cloudy weather is likely from Wednesday only, the system will be stronger on Thursday. We can expect thunder and gusty winds going up to 40km/h along with light rain,” he said. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, a fresh western disturbance will affect the region from Wednesday night onwards. “While cloudy weather is likely from Wednesday only, the system will be stronger on Thursday. We can expect thunder and gusty winds going up to 40km/h along with light rain,” he said.

The temperature is likely to remain affected on Wednesday and Thursday but from Friday onwards it is likely to go back close to 40°C. The maximum temperature is yet to go past 40°C this month. It was 40°C last on April 17.

The night temperature has been rising owing to the cloudy weather in the city and it is unlikely to be affected by Thursday’s rain spell. The maximum temperature went up slightly from 39.6°C on Monday to 39.7°C on Tuesday, 0.8 degrees above normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature rose from 22.6°C on Monday to 23.2°C on Tuesday, still 1.9 degrees below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 40°C while minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.

Day temperature remains on the lower side throughout the month. With spells of uncharacteristic rain in the beginning of May and in the second week as well, this May has been cooler than normal as maximum temperature goes past 40°C towards the beginning of the month itself. As per IMD officials, it is likely that the temperature will start rising towards the end of the third week and towards the end of the month we can expect heat waves as normally seen during May which have been missing this month till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}