IMD: Red alert for heavy rain in parts of Himachal on July 20, 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 20 and 21, warning of flash floods, landslides, rising river levels and widespread disruption as monsoon activity is expected to intensify across the state from the night of July 18.

On July 21, the red alert will extend to Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Sirmaur, with orange alerts for Shimla, Solan and Hamirpur and yellow alerts for Una and Bilaspur. (HT Photo for representation)

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Speaking to the media in Shimla on Saturday, senior scientist at the IMD’s Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said the weather system is expected to remain active until at least July 24, with the most intense spell likely on July 20 and 21.

“The weather is expected to become active from the night of July 18. Light to moderate rainfall will occur across many parts of the state, while heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several districts over the next few days,” Sharma said.

He said a yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi for July 18, where isolated places are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather activity is expected to intensify on July 19, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Kangra, Mandi and Shimla for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts have also been issued for Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Una and Bilaspur.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma said the most severe weather conditions are expected on July 20, when a red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, where isolated places may experience extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu and Shimla, while Solan remains under a yellow alert. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said the most severe weather conditions are expected on July 20, when a red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, where isolated places may experience extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu and Shimla, while Solan remains under a yellow alert. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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On July 21, the red alert will extend to Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Sirmaur, with orange alerts for Shimla, Solan and Hamirpur and yellow alerts for Una and Bilaspur.

According to Sharma, rainfall intensity is likely to reduce slightly from July 22, although widespread rain will continue across the state. Orange alerts remain in force for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur, while yellow alerts have been issued for several other districts.

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He said Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba have recorded rainfall close to or below normal during July, while districts such as Solan have recorded around 40% excess rainfall.

However, he said the overall southwest monsoon rainfall from June 1 to July 18 remains about 15% below normal across the state.

Himachal fully prepared for heavy rainfall: Negi

The revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister, Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said the Himachal government has made comprehensive preparations to deal with any emergency arising out of the IMD’s forecast of heavy rainfall over the next four days, with disaster response teams strategically deployed and all departments placed on alert.

Addressing reporters, Negi said “Around 70 roads remain blocked across the state, while 123 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) have been affected. However, there has been no report of disruption to drinking water supply so far.”

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Negi said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at strategically identified vulnerable locations, including Shimla, Jauri, Bhurpur and near Pandoh in Mandi district, to ensure a quick response during emergencies.

Referring to recent rain-related damage in Kinnaur district, he said restoration work on the damaged bridge in the Shabla Valley has been taken up immediately. He added that repair work has also begun on a damaged National Highway bridge after construction material reached the site.