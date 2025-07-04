Search
IMD sounds orange alert in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 06:24 AM IST

On July 4, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded for sounded in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts

No relief from showers is expected in Himachal Pradesh, as the spells of heavy rainfall are likely to continue in the parts of the state, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday .

Car damaged in Thunag in Seraj area of Mandi district on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
A moderate flashflood alert in Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla and Sirmaur districts for next 24 hours. The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence.

On July 4, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded for sounded in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for July 5, followed by an orange alert on July 6 in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba and Mandi districts. While other districts will remain under a yellow alert.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on July 4 and at most places on July 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in the state. Moreover, one or two spells of heavy rainfall are expected at isolated places on all days and one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on July 5, 6 and 7.

During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places while light to moderate showers were observed at many places. The highest rainfall of 13 cm was recorded in Pachhad, followed by Barsar (9 cm), Bangana (8 cm), Jubberhatti (6 cm), Una (5 cm), Nahan (4 cm), Kangra (3 cm), Palampur (3 cm), Jogindarnagar (2 cm), Gohar (2 cm), Kufri (2 cm), Mandi (1 cm) and Solan (1 cm).

