Immense opportunities in Punjab textile sector: CM to investors at BharatTex 2026

Pitching Punjab as the country’s most promising destination for textile investment, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said it offered immense opportunities across the value chain for entrepreneurs.

CM Bhagwant Mann with minister Aman Arora inaugurating the Punjab State Pavilion at BharatTex 2026 in New Delhi. (Sourced)

Inaugurating the Punjab State Pavilion and addressing the Punjab Session at BharatTex 2026 in New Delhi, the CM said the state government has introduced a new Industrial and Business Development Policy to boost investment, employment and exports, ensuring time-bound approvals through the single window and single pen systems.

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Highlighting that Punjab has attracted ₹2 lakh crore of investment and generated five lakh employment opportunities in the last four years, Mann said the government treats entrepreneurs as partners in the state’s growth and has ended bureaucratic harassment through the Red Card system.

“Punjab has a highly skilled workforce, an integrated value chain and a strategic location. I give a call to the industry leaders, investors, innovators, global brands and technology companies to become partners in Punjab’s next growth journey. Punjab has five power generation plants and 70 lakh metric tonnes of coal are used by the state from its dedicated coal mine in Pachwara to produce power.”

Welcoming delegates to the state session, the CM said that the event is not merely an exhibition of products but a platform where India’s textile future is being imagined, partnerships are being forged and new opportunities are taking shape.

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{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that Punjab is home to textile companies like Vardhman, Sanathan Textiles, Nahar and Monte Carlo among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that Punjab is home to textile companies like Vardhman, Sanathan Textiles, Nahar and Monte Carlo among others. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora said the state has received investment proposals worth over ₹75,000 crore since the AAP government assumed office in 2022. “Punjab accounts for approximately 95% of the woollen knitwear production and around 65% of hosiery production. The state also ranks first in blended yarn production, with a 5.7% share in total spinning capacity,” informed Arora. With over 1.46 lakh units, the sector provides employment to more than 10 lakh workers, he added.