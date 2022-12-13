Immigration: 4 Canada provinces issue invites for provincial programs

Ottawa British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, and Prince Edward Island have issued invitations for candidates to apply through provincial immigration programs (PNPs) this week, CIC news reported. Most Canadian provinces and territories (except Quebec and Nunavut) operate their own PNPs through which interested candidates may be invited to apply for provincial nomination. Receiving a provincial nomination can be advantageous for gaining permanent residency in Canada.

Here are details about the four provinces which have issued invitations for PNPs:

Quebec: The province invited 998 skilled workers to apply for permanent selection on November 24 and an additional 513 on December 1. Though the draw on November 24 did not target specific NOCs, the December 1 draw had specific NOCs in place. CIC reported. Those invited to apply for permanent selection by Quebec have a maximum of 60 days to submit their application and pay processing fees.

British Columbia: On 6 December, over 188 candidates were invited to apply for provincial nomination. Of these, 144 candidates were in a targeted tech draw. The invitations were issued to candidates in the skilled worker and international graduates categories but it also included express entry candidates. Candidates in the tech draw had minimum SIRS scores of 95.

Manitoba: A total of 305 candidates were invited under the Manitoba Provincial Nomination Program. Skilled workers in Manitoba were issued 206 invitations with a minimum score of 775 while skilled workers overseas were issued 43 invitations with a minimum score of 673. International education stream issued 56 invitations with no score requirement.

Prince Edward Island: A total of 69 candidates were invited through the labour and express entry streams on December 1. With this, Prince Edward Island invited 1,721 candidates so far in 2022.