chandigarh news

Immigration consultancy owner held in Mohali, 150 passports seized

According to police, the consultancy owner had been duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs abroad from his office in Sector 70, Mohali
A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immigration Act was registered, Mohali police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have arrested the owner of a consultancy firm in Sector 70 for duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs abroad, and recovered 150 passports, two notary stamps, and a laptop from him.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Verma, who runs Prime International Consultancy in Sector 70.

Naveen Pal Singh Lehal, SHO, Mataur, said, “We got a tip-off that the firm was duping people, following which we raided its premises and seized 150 passports, two fake stamps of a notary and a laptop.”

He said as per rules, though he was running a consultancy firm, he cannot retain passports or keep notary stamps.

A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and the Immigration Act has been registered against him. He will be produced in court on Thursday.

Two Patiala residents, who forged documents to get iPhones financed, have been arrested.

The accused were identified as Vikramjit Singh and Nand Kishore. Mataur SHO said the accused forged their documents, Aadhar and PAN cards, and even got two iPhones from Phase 4 through Bajaj Finance Limited. When they went to Phase 7 to get another iPhone financed, the shopkeeper informed the police and they were arrested.

He said during the investigation it was found that they were using their photographs and forged the Aadhar and PAN cards of other persons. A case was registered.

