Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Impersonation case: HC declines anticipatory bail to Mohali woman
chandigarh news

Impersonation case: HC declines anticipatory bail to Mohali woman

The FIR in the case was registered on December 30 at Mataur police station in Mohali under the charges of cheating by impersonation and criminal conspiracy against Seema Rani, the candidate who was to take constable recruitment exam in Punjab
The high court bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan dismissed the plea observing that nature of allegations was ‘very serious’ and does not merit interim protection. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a woman who was accused of appearing on behalf of her sister in a constable recruitment exam in Punjab.

The FIR in the case was registered on December 30 at Mataur police station in Mohali under the charges of cheating by impersonation and criminal conspiracy against Seema Rani, the candidate.

Petitioner Shimla Devi’s name had cropped up during investigation. It was alleged that she had appeared in place of her sister Seema Rani, who was a candidate and qualified the written test. The allegations were that neither the biometric nor photograph of the candidate matched, who was appearing at the time of physical test.

She had approached high court for bail claiming that she was only a matriculate and there was no evidence that she had appeared in place of her sister.

State’s counsel had claimed that not only the evidence of biometric and physical verification of the documents proved that the petitioner had appeared in place of her sister, but also when the candidate was arrested, she admitted of impersonation. The high court bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan dismissed the plea observing that nature of allegations was ‘very serious’ and does not merit interim protection.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP