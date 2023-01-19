Implementation of SC order: Chandigarh admn to issue public notice with instructions in a week

A week after the Supreme Court prohibited floor-wise apartments in first 30 sectors of Chandigarh, the UT administration on Wednesday said they will issue a public notice carrying detailed instructions after examining the court order legally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of UT estates secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade, where all senior officers of the Estate Office were present.

UT estate officer Vinay Pratap Singh said at the meeting, implementation of the SC order was discussed in detail and the administration will issue detailed instructions through a notice in the coming week for information of public. Meanwhile, the Estate Office has put on hold registration of properties on shareholding basis.