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Imported jacket damaged, dry cleaner to pay Mohali man 63,000

The establishment has to pay ₹53,494, representing the value of the jacket, calculated at the prevailing exchange rate from 795 Canadian dollars, along with ₹10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses

Published on: Jul 27, 2026, 08:34:34 IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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The Mohali consumer commission has directed a local dry-cleaning firm to pay over 63,000 to a customer after holding it responsible for damaging an imported jacket during dry cleaning and failing to honour its written promise to compensate him.

Amount to carry 6% annual interest if not paid within 30 days, rules consumer panel (HT File)
Amount to carry 6% annual interest if not paid within 30 days, rules consumer panel (HT File)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Anugrahaprada Enterprises, operating from Phase 5, Mohali, to pay 53,494, representing the value of the jacket, calculated at the prevailing exchange rate from 795 Canadian dollars, along with 10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses. The amount must be paid within 30 days, failing which the refund will carry a 6% annual interest.

The order came on a complaint filed by Jagwinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 78, Mohali. According to the complaint, Jagwinder handed over his jacket, purchased in Canada, and a sweater to the dry cleaner on January 11, 2025.

According to the complainant, he visited the shop on January 15 to take the clothes but was informed that the items were still wet and the same would be delivered to his residence, which never happened. Later, he found that the jacket was wet, stained and damaged, prompting him to refuse acceptance.

Calculating the jacket’s value using the prevailing online exchange rate, the commission held the dry cleaner liable for deficiency in service and partly allowed the complaint.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Imported jacket damaged, dry cleaner to pay Mohali man ₹63,000
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