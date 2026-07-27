Imported jacket damaged, dry cleaner to pay Mohali man 63,000

The Mohali consumer commission has directed a local dry-cleaning firm to pay over ₹63,000 to a customer after holding it responsible for damaging an imported jacket during dry cleaning and failing to honour its written promise to compensate him.

Amount to carry 6% annual interest if not paid within 30 days, rules consumer panel (HT File)

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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Anugrahaprada Enterprises, operating from Phase 5, Mohali, to pay ₹53,494, representing the value of the jacket, calculated at the prevailing exchange rate from 795 Canadian dollars, along with ₹10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses. The amount must be paid within 30 days, failing which the refund will carry a 6% annual interest.

The order came on a complaint filed by Jagwinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 78, Mohali. According to the complaint, Jagwinder handed over his jacket, purchased in Canada, and a sweater to the dry cleaner on January 11, 2025.

According to the complainant, he visited the shop on January 15 to take the clothes but was informed that the items were still wet and the same would be delivered to his residence, which never happened. Later, he found that the jacket was wet, stained and damaged, prompting him to refuse acceptance.

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{{^usCountry}} Commission president SK Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col JS Bath (retd) noted that the dry cleaner acknowledged its mistake in writing on January 21, 2025, and agreed to refund an amount equivalent to 795 Canadian dollars within a week to 10 days. However, despite the written assurance and a legal notice issued in March 2025, no payment was made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commission president SK Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col JS Bath (retd) noted that the dry cleaner acknowledged its mistake in writing on January 21, 2025, and agreed to refund an amount equivalent to 795 Canadian dollars within a week to 10 days. However, despite the written assurance and a legal notice issued in March 2025, no payment was made. {{/usCountry}}

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Calculating the jacket’s value using the prevailing online exchange rate, the commission held the dry cleaner liable for deficiency in service and partly allowed the complaint.