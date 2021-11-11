Imports from Afghanistan via ICP Attari see a spurt

Imports from Afghanistan via the integrated check-post (ICP) at Attari have witnessed an increase in the last few days, officials of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) said.

Nearly 70-75 truckloads of dry fruits, fresh fruits, onion, pulses and other items are reaching daily at the ICP, which facilitates India’s trade with Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan, from the Taliban-controlled country for the last three to four days against the earlier 40-50 truckloads, it is learnt.

When the Taliban wrested power in Afghanistan in August this year, the imports via the land border had come down to just 5-10 truckloads, amid fear among the traders that the movement of goods may cease anytime.

“On Wednesday, 73 trucks carrying various goods reached the ICP from Afghanistan. The count of trucks was 71 on Tuesday. The trade seems to have been going up,” said LPAI’s ICP manager Sukhdev Singh.

Another ICP official said, “When the Taliban had started taking over control in Afghanistan, we thought that the trade would also stop. But thankfully, it continued and increased gradually. As the prices of onion are rising in India, we expect more onion from Afghanistan in the coming days. The daily arrival of trucks from Afghanistan is likely to be more than a hundred soon.”

But the onion traders said that they are facing problem due to increased security measures at the border. “On Tuesday, of the 33 truckloads of onion that reached the ICP, 16 were returned. There is no space at the ICP. The security officials at the border have been examining all goods. They overturn the truck for checking of goods and keep the items at the ICP for at least four days. Onion is a perishable item and we have been facing damages of ₹1 lakh against every truckload. The goods should be checked and released on the same day. Many trucks are being returned and the traders are worried,” said Jatinder Khurana, an onion importer.

He said, “The LPAI’s truck scanner is not working. Had it been functional, we would not face any problem. Even the trade would increase from 70 to 150 trucks. Many traders are not giving orders of their goods due to the slow process of examining at the check-post. Pakistan has two truck scanners on their side. Even Afghanistan has installed scanners.”

The LPAI had installed the truck scanner to detect arms, ammunition, drugs and counterfeit currency, but the customs department had expressed reservations over its working.

Sukhdev Singh said, “We have adequate space at the ICP. Only one or two trucks return sometimes due to security reasons. Even our truck scanner is working, but the customs officials have increased security since the Taliban took over. There are a few glitches in the scanner and our technical team is expected to fix it in a few days.”

