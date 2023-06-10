: In a first such project in the state, the municipal corporation is all set to purchase as many as 40 waste incinerators that would be installed at the city’s major dumpsites for the disposal of sanitary pads and diapers.

In a first: Civic body to purchase sanitary waste incinerators

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, the civic body aims to curb sanitary waste, which could be the carrier of infections as it is dumped with the regular garbage and transported to MC’s main dumpsite at Tajpur Road.

Out of 40 such machines, 10 with a limited capacity will be installed at sites including public bathrooms.

“The machines will be installed at waste collection points and operated by the MC staff. Out of a total of 40, 30 machines will have industrial capacity and can cater to the sanitary waste generated by the population of the whole city,” MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

Aggarwal said that the project is the first of its kind in the state and will reduce the waste generated in the city regularly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project would be taken up for ₹10 lakh, which will be spent under the Swachh Bharat Mission funds. Now, the municipal corporation has invited tenders for purchasing the machines. The proposal was approved by the technical advisory committee of the municipal corporation in April along with 12 other projects.

Sanitary waste to be collected separately

MC commissioner Aggarwal said that currently regular waste is collected after separating into two categories- dry and wet.

She said that the civic body has already started collecting sanitary waste separately, which will be disposed of using the machines.

Aggarwal said that workshops will be organised for the door-to-door collectors for segregation and residents are also requested to practice waste segregation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Komal Sharma, a resident of Civil Lines, while appreciating the project, said that it will motivate the residents to adopt waste segregation. She said that MC had recently installed vending machines at different points in the city but the same are lying out of use and hardly serving the purpose.