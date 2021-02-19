Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In a first, diesel crosses 80 mark in Chandigarh
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Diesel price in Chandigarh crossed the 80/litre mark for the first time on Friday. It now stands at 80.30. Petrol costs 86.79, also an all-time high, and is expected to cross the 87 mark in a couple of days.

The fuel prices have gone up by around 7 since January 1, when petrol cost 80.35 and diesel 73.58. Before 2021, petrol had never gone beyond the 81 mark.

A similar trend is being seen in Mohali and Panchkula. Fuel remains costliest in Mohali, with petrol at 92.09 and diesel at 83.15. In Panchkula, the prices stand at 87.97 and 80.99, respectively.

“The hike is due to taxes imposed by the government. The dealer’s cut remains the same,” said Arjan Singh, president, Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association. He said the hike seen this year is still lower than that in June 2020, when the prices of both petrol and diesel went up by around 10 per litre in just a month.

“Transporters are anticipating heavy losses this year. The common man will have to suffer as well, as onion prices may also rise further in the coming days,” said BL Sharma, secretary, Chandigarh Transport Association.

