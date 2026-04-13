In a first, Punjab govt hands over Lehragaga health centre operations to pvt trust

In the first such move, the Punjab health department has roped in a private trust to run the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Lehragaga, citing challenges in running the facility.

The private body, Janhit Trust, has already installed its board on the building of Lehragaga Community Health Centre and will start operations from April 15. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The private body, Janhit Trust, has already installed its board on the building and will start operations from April 15.

Confirming the development, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh defended the move, stating that it had become difficult for the health department to even run emergency services. “We have deployed several medical officers and specialists at CHC Lehragaga, but they have been seeking transfers. At present, there are only two medical officers, while at least four medical officers are required to run emergency services. The trust has come forward to extend support; therefore, it will run the facility,” the minister explained.

“People will get better health facilities as the trust will provide medical specialists,” said Dr Balbir.

When asked about the autonomy of the CHC, he said it will remain with the Punjab government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Janhit Trust is also establishing a private minority medical college in Lehragaga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Janhit Trust is also establishing a private minority medical college in Lehragaga. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the trust, under which 220 beds will be reserved for the Punjab health department in the upcoming 440-bed hospital, which will be attached to the minority medical college,” said the health minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the trust, under which 220 beds will be reserved for the Punjab health department in the upcoming 440-bed hospital, which will be attached to the minority medical college,” said the health minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lehragaga MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal said Janhit Trust will provide medical services, including OPD and IPD, at the CHC through its Acharya Vidyanand Jain Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lehragaga MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal said Janhit Trust will provide medical services, including OPD and IPD, at the CHC through its Acharya Vidyanand Jain Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The MLA clarified that while the facility will be managed by the trust as a charitable initiative, it will continue to have government staff, including two MBBS doctors, along with 10 additional specialists provided by the trust. He added that the fee structure will be in line with government rates, with the ultimate goal of providing free treatment to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MLA clarified that while the facility will be managed by the trust as a charitable initiative, it will continue to have government staff, including two MBBS doctors, along with 10 additional specialists provided by the trust. He added that the fee structure will be in line with government rates, with the ultimate goal of providing free treatment to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials familiar with the CHC handover said the centre was likely to function as an urban health centre in the future for the proposed medical college — a requirement of the National Medical Commission for running a medical college.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab government, in January this year, allotted 19 acres at Baba Hira Singh Bhatthal Institute on nominal lease rent to Janhit Society to set up medical college.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

community health centre See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON