In a green push, govt officials in HP to get electric vehicles

To promote green energy and reduce the carbon footprint, the Himachal Pradesh government has prepared a draft notification mandating the use of electric vehicles by all its officials. The draft will now be put up in front of the cabinet for ratification.

Himachal Pradesh government has prepared a draft notification mandating the use of electric vehicles by all its officials (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state finance department has asked all the departments concerned to submit a list of required vehicles in order to prepare a budget.

The state budget had made a significant allocation for the green energy. In a recent order, the government had banned the purchase of non-electric vehicles for the officials, with exceptions being made for the police and mining department due to their operational requirement.

Transport department principal secretary RD Nazim confirmed that the new policy’s draft is ready for implementation.

The government has now prepared a road map to shift to electric vehicles in all its departments and discouraging the use of petrol and diesel-run vehicles.

The phased transition will start from the transport department. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has embraced the initiative by travelling in an electric car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the proposed policy, no minister or officer will be entitled to an electric car exceeding the price limit of ₹20 lakh. The draft notification lists price slabs for officials at all levels.

According to the tiered pricing, principal secretaries and secretaries of departments will be provided vehicles with a maximum value of ₹20 lakh. Heads of departments will get cars upto ₹18 lakh and price of vehicles for Class I officers will be capped at ₹12 lakh. The move aims to ensure that the state government’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its vehicle fleet as well.

Initially, the scheme will be rolled out for a total of 500 vehicles, with departments specifying the officers’ need for vehicles in various districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

E-taxis for unemployed youth

Additionally, officials said that the registration process for unemployed individuals keen on running electric taxis will commence soon. The applicants, who can get permits for running the taxis in up to three districts, will be given substantial incentives by the state government.

Under the e-vehicle policy, individuals will be eligible for a maximum loan-term of three years. The government will enter into a five-year agreement with the loan recipients.

To avail the benefits under the scheme, the applicants must possess a valid driver’s license and five years of driving experience.

The transport department will conduct a test after which the labour and employment department will facilitate the benefits under this self-employment initiative.

.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON