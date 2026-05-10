In all Chandigarh rape cases, victims knew suspects: NCRB 2024 report

In all 96 rape cases registered in the city in 2024, the victims were known to the suspects, a report (themed Crime in India) of the National Crime Records Bureau has stated. The percentage of the sexual assault victims who were known to the perpetrators stood at 96.8%. (HT File)

Even nationally, the percentage of the sexual assault victims who were known to the perpetrators stood at 96.8%, police said. The data shows that in 67 out of 96 cases or 69.7% cases, the accused were family friends, neighbours or employers of the victim. In 23 cases (24%), the accused were friends, online friends or live-in relationship partners of their victims as they raped them on the pretext of marriage. In six of the total cases, the accused were from victims’ families.

Terming the fact that the victim knew the accused in 100% of the cases shocking, Pam Rajput, professor emeritus at department-cum-centre for women’s studies & development, Panjab University, said it has been seen previously as well that in most rape cases, the accused is known to the victim. “It is important to spread awareness about this. The authorities should reach out to schools and colleges and also educate girls who are not in schools about this. A drive similar to the one about educating students about cybercrime should be taken out to fix the system.

Advocate Inderjit Bassi said she had seen a similar trend in her practice. “In most of the cases, we see that the victim is related to the accused or has lived in the same neighbourhood. The cases like Delhi’s Nirbhaya in 2012 which were violent and non consensual are rarely seen in the city,” she added.

47 of 96 rape victims were minors

Of the 96 rape cases registered in 2024, 47 of the victims were minors, the report stated. Of the 47 minor victims, 30 or 64% were aged between 12 and 16 years.

Of the 49 cases where victims were over the age of 18, 35 (71%) of the cases involved victims aged between 18 and 30 years.

Overall, 339 cases regarding crimes against women have been pending investigation from previous years and 452 fresh cases were registered in 2024. Of these cases, the chargesheeting percentage is 63.5% and the pendency rate is 47.4%.