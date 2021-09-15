In brief: BJP committed to maintaining transparency, says Ashok Kaul

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to maintaining transparency in monetary transactions in politics, said Ashok Kaul, party’s general secretary in J&K on Tuesday.

Kaul was addressing a meeting of ‘Aajivan Sahyog Nidhi’ at the party headquarters in Jammu’s Trikuta Nagar. He said with this scheme, the BJP was committed to setting up a trend of using clean money in politics. Kaul said the scheme underlines the party’s ideology of maintaining transparency in fund-collection process as donations are being taken in form of cheques or other digital modes only. He added that the party holds no space for any type of corruption in the organisation or in the public life.

Shrine Board felicitates paralympians

Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan, two para-archers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, who qualified for Tokyo Paralympics, were felicitated by Ramesh Kumar, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Tuesday. The CEO also inaugurated two electronic shooting ranges, one for rifle and the other one for pistol.

‘Time is not far when J&K will host prime int’l tournaments’

International golfers and professionals will be participating in upcoming PGTI golf tournament and the performance will count in reckoning world ranking points.

Among them is Olympian Udayan Mane, who is all set to participate in the J&K Open 2021 organised by Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) at Royal Springs Golf Course starting Wednesday. The event is being sponsored by the tourism department and will feature some of the popular players, including Jyoti Randhawa and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, in addition to players from Bangladesh.

Secretary, tourism, Sarmad Hafeez said, “Time is not far when J&K would host prime international tournaments.”

“We are aspiring to produce golfers fit to represent the country in international games and this tournament would also offer an opportunity to the golfers here to hone their skills in the game,” he added.

Tournament director, PGTI, Sampath Chari said, “J&K Open 2021 is PGTI’s third tournament of the season organised after five months of Covid break. The tournament attracted 125 golfers, including international, national and local players. The tournament is being played from September 15 to 18.”

The J&K government is planning to hold seven golf tournaments in Kashmir in next two months.