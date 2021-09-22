Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In brief: HP seeks central support for FPOs
HP’s urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj met Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to extend the scope of coverage of central schemes of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) as cooperative societies
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 04:54 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah with HP urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

HP’s urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj met the Union home minister, Amit Shah, on Tuesday and urged him to extend the scope of coverage of central schemes of Farmer Produce Organisation (FPO) as cooperative societies in the Himachal irrespective of whether they have been covered under ICDP or not.

The minister said Himachal is formulating a policy to promote FPOs in cooperative sectors in the state. The minister apprised the Union minister of Himachal’s target of registering 100 FPOs in one year and reaching out to a minimum 10, 000 farmers through them. He said the FPOs in the cooperative sector will strengthen the post-harvest management infrastructure in the state.

He also requested to earmark funds for training of management committee members as distinguished from the training of secretaries.

Shimla HP Congress leaders on Tuesday met the state governor and pressed for a judicial probe into the death of SC leader Paras Ram Negi. The Congress leaders also staged a silent protest on The Ridge in Shimla. Negi and his wife were reportedly attacked by nearly 15 persons on August 26. Negi had later succumbed to his injuries.

SHIMLA World Bank and the department of economic affairs have approved 1,168 crore for improving water supply in Shimla. A committee under the chairmanship of principal secretary, urban development, Rajneesh, had sought the financial assistance. He said that this would be a flagship project for the state as it seeks to provide best-in-class water supply and sewerage system in Shimla that will cater to the requirement of the town up to 2050.

