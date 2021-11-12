Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In brief: Tension in Ludhiana village after two idols found vandalised
chandigarh news

In brief: Tension in Ludhiana village after two idols found vandalised

Samrala police in Ludhiana have registered a case for hurting religious sentiments against unidentified accused, who allegedly vandalised two idols
The idols which have been vandalised were installed in the compound of dargah of Lakh Data Peer in Ludhiana. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Tension sparked at Bondali village of Samrala after some unidentified person(s) vandalised the idols of Lord Hanuman and Lord Bhairo Nath on Thursday. Samrala police have registered a case for hurting religious sentiments against unidentified accused. The idols were installed in the compound of dargah of Lakh Data Peer. Samrala SHO Parkash Masih said they were scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

Restaurant owner held for serving hookah

A restaurant in Sarabha Nagar’s main market was found serving hookah to customers during a raid by Division Number 5 police on Wednesday. Its owner and his brother have been arrested. The police have also recovered five hookahs from the restaurant. The accused have been identified as Manjot Sahib Singh and Kanwardeep Singh of Model Town. ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had received a tip-off that the staff at Unplugged restaurant was serving hookah. Police commissioner has imposed a ban on the sale as well as serving of hookahs in Ludhiana. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP