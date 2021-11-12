In brief: Tension in Ludhiana village after two idols found vandalised

Tension sparked at Bondali village of Samrala after some unidentified person(s) vandalised the idols of Lord Hanuman and Lord Bhairo Nath on Thursday. Samrala police have registered a case for hurting religious sentiments against unidentified accused. The idols were installed in the compound of dargah of Lakh Data Peer. Samrala SHO Parkash Masih said they were scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

Restaurant owner held for serving hookah

A restaurant in Sarabha Nagar’s main market was found serving hookah to customers during a raid by Division Number 5 police on Wednesday. Its owner and his brother have been arrested. The police have also recovered five hookahs from the restaurant. The accused have been identified as Manjot Sahib Singh and Kanwardeep Singh of Model Town. ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had received a tip-off that the staff at Unplugged restaurant was serving hookah. Police commissioner has imposed a ban on the sale as well as serving of hookahs in Ludhiana. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

