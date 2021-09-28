In brief: Treatment at Sunday air show insulting, says Srinagar DDC head

Srinagar district development council (DDC) chairman Aftab Malik has alleged that during the airshow arranged on Sunday, he as the head of DDC Srinagar wasn’t treated with proper “protocol” and his chair was placed behind the junior-level government functionaries. Malik is a senior member of the Apni Party. Terming it ‘insulting’, he said, “This is how the representatives of people are treated.” Defence spokesperson Emron Masvi said the seating arrangement was decided by the UT government protocol division, not by the Indian Air Force. “As far as the IAF is aware, the protocol department followed the warrant of precedence strictly.”

CBI raids EPFO office in Jammu

Following complaints of irregularities and embezzlement of funds, sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the Employees’ Provident Funds Organisation (EPFO) office here. “We have received many complaints regarding embezzlement of funds during the lockdown and in the name of false claims, crores have been looted,” CBI sources said, even as the agency is yet to issue any statement on the matter.

Little bit of mischief: Army commander on infiltration bids

General-Officer-Commanding, 15 Corps, Lt General DP Pandey on Monday termed infiltration attempts a “little bit of mischief” from across the LoC. On sidelines of a function held in Boniyar, Uri, Lt General, “People shouldn’t get worried by these infiltration attempts or the situation as our troops are alert and prepared to deal with such situations.”

Security prep Katra, cave shrine reviewed

Ahead of the Navratri festival, J&K Police along with other security forces reviewed the security arrangements at Katra, tracks and the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills. Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range held a security review meeting at Katra, said a police spokesman. “SSP Reasi presented a detailed security grid in place for Katra town and discussed various security measures,” he said.

IHBT scientists bag two CSIR awards

Scientists of Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, have won two Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) awards. The ‘Certificates of Merit’ were conferred by vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on them during an event to mark the 80th foundation day of CSIR at Delhi on Sunday. The first award was conferred on a team consisting of Probir Kumar Pal, Sanatsujat Singh, Mohit Sharma, Ashok Yadav, Rakesh Rana and Ram Kumar Sharma for their work in ‘Stevia’ agrotechnology and processing. The second ‘Certificate of Merit’ was given to Sukhjinder Singh for his contribution in technology transfer.