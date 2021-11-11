In Ludhiana, Sukhbir woos migrants, promises Purvanchal Welfare Board

Facing protests from farmer unions and radical Sikh organisations in rural areas of the Malwa region, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is wooing urban and predominantly Hindu voters in the run up to 2022 assembly elections.

After visiting Hindu shrines Chintpurni in Himachal and Salasar Dham in Rajasthan, Sukhbir on Wednesday attended two Chhath Puja events in Ludhiana.

He announced that if voted to power, SAD-BSP alliance government would establish a Purvanchal Welfare Board to focus on the welfare of people of the area who have settled in Punjab.

The SAD president also visited a house of a migrant and exchanged greetings and presented sweets to the family.

He said: “We also commit to establish a girls college in the area dominated by the people of Purvanchal, besides a mega school with a capacity of 5,000 students to ensure they have access to quality education.”

He said all migrants would be covered under the ₹10 lakh per annum health insurance scheme.

Sukhbir said a holiday would be observed in all districts dominated by people from the Purvanchal area during Chhath celebrations, adding that a five-acre lake would be developed in the city to facilitate them during the puja. He also announced that the chairman of the Purvanchal Welfare Board would be given a cabinet status if the alliance is voted to power.

The SAD president attended two Chhath Puja events on Lohara Dhandari road organised by PD Yadav, Chanderbhan Chauhan and Thakur Vishvanath Singh.