Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In Ludhiana, Sukhbir woos migrants, promises Purvanchal Welfare Board
chandigarh news

In Ludhiana, Sukhbir woos migrants, promises Purvanchal Welfare Board

After visiting Hindu shrines Chintpurni in Himachal and Salasar Dham in Rajasthan, Sukhbir on Wednesday attended two Chhath Puja events in Ludhiana
Sukhbir said the SAD-BSP alliance government would establish a Purvanchal Welfare Board to focus on the welfare of people of the area who have settled in Punjab.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Facing protests from farmer unions and radical Sikh organisations in rural areas of the Malwa region, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is wooing urban and predominantly Hindu voters in the run up to 2022 assembly elections.

After visiting Hindu shrines Chintpurni in Himachal and Salasar Dham in Rajasthan, Sukhbir on Wednesday attended two Chhath Puja events in Ludhiana.

He announced that if voted to power, SAD-BSP alliance government would establish a Purvanchal Welfare Board to focus on the welfare of people of the area who have settled in Punjab.

The SAD president also visited a house of a migrant and exchanged greetings and presented sweets to the family.

He said: “We also commit to establish a girls college in the area dominated by the people of Purvanchal, besides a mega school with a capacity of 5,000 students to ensure they have access to quality education.”

He said all migrants would be covered under the 10 lakh per annum health insurance scheme.

RELATED STORIES

Sukhbir said a holiday would be observed in all districts dominated by people from the Purvanchal area during Chhath celebrations, adding that a five-acre lake would be developed in the city to facilitate them during the puja. He also announced that the chairman of the Purvanchal Welfare Board would be given a cabinet status if the alliance is voted to power.

The SAD president attended two Chhath Puja events on Lohara Dhandari road organised by PD Yadav, Chanderbhan Chauhan and Thakur Vishvanath Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP