In March, only 732 fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

Despite a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city, the drive against people not wearing masks seems to have slowed down as only 732 people have been challaned in March so far.

With markets, malls and educational institutes opening, residents continue to move about in public places without the mandatory protective gear. But despite this, the police drive to challan those not wearing masks has lost its pace: in January, 2,578 challans were issued, which dipped to 1,368 in February and 732 in March.

As per data available with the Chandigarh Police, the maximum number of challans were issued in July (5,929), followed by December (4,597).

“Awareness campaigns and challaning drives made people comply with the rules. We have been continuing with the drive all through, but now we will intensify challaning. Our focus would be on crowded places like markets and tourist spots,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, UT.

From December till March, the police had collected ₹61.36 lakh as fine from 9,276 violators.

Fine fails to act as deterrent

Since June last year, to date, the police have collected ₹1.28 crore as fine for not wearing masks. Police had collected ₹66.67 lakh till November 2020 from 14,357 violators. The challan for not wearing a mask was ₹500 till November, after which it was raised to ₹1,000 in December.

Administrator directs police to intensify challaning

Acting on complaints pouring in of people moving around without masks and violating social distancing, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed the director general of police, Sanjay Baniwal, to intensify challaning in public places, eating houses and markets.