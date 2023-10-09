In Mohali, 600 fire safety violation notices in two years, but no action

Even though in the past two years the fire department of the Mohali municipal corporation has issued around 600 notices to violators in high-rise buildings and commercial establishments, no punitive action has been taken in even a single case.

On September 27, a major fire at a chemical factory in Kurali had claimed the life of a 30-year-old female worker. (HT PHOTO)

The notices were slapped on violators with an ultimatum of 15 days, but no violating structure has been sealed. Notices were also issued to obtain no-objection certificate (NOC) from MC, but there has been no follow-up.

On September 27 this year, a major fire at a chemical factory on Chanalon Road in Kurali of Mohali district had claimed the life of a 30-year-old female worker and left five others seriously injured, but the authorities have not learnt any lesson.

A fire officer attributed the inaction to huge shortage of staff. “For the past eight months, we have been operating two fire stations in Phase 1 and Sector 78 with the same number of staff. Some fire brigades and firefighters have also been deputed in rural areas in the wake of farm fires,” the officer said, wishing not to be named.

2020 survey had found widespread violations

Through a survey in 2020, the fire department had identified various properties, including high-rise buildings and commercial establishments, that did not comply with fire safety norms. The violations included the presence of only a single entry and exit point, which could be dangerous in an emergency. Fire extinguishers were missing on many floors and did not have ISI mark. Hose reels, smoke detection alarm systems, and illuminated exit signs were also found missing in most of the buildings. Most showrooms had loose electricity wiring.

At several industrial units and housing societies, there was no underground static water storage tank of 75,000-litre capacity with pump, as required under fire-safety rules, and terrace water tanks with at least 10,000-litre capacity were also found missing. Absence of a fire control room and emergency lifts with firemen switch was also among the violations.

