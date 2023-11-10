In Mohali, a two-wheeler rider dies in road accidents every third day

Unchecked reckless driving on Mohali roads snuffed out a total of 183 lives in Mohali district in the first nine months of the year, police data reveals.

Traffic experts maintain speeding and wrong side driving remain the primary causes of road crashes in Mohali. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total victims losing their lives to road mishaps till September 30, a significant 50% (93) were riding a two-wheeler, indicating a scooterist or biker’s death in an accident on every third day.

Pedestrians are the next most vulnerable, as they formed 35% (65) fatalities, followed by cyclists, who constituted 7% (13) of deaths in mishaps.

Another 27 lives were lost in October, until when the district recorded 377 accidents in 10 months.

In 2022, 296 people had died in 494 road crashes reported across the district. At 146, last year too, most victims were riding two-wheelers, followed by 72 pedestrians, 42 four-wheeler drivers, 23 cyclists and seven auto-rickshaw drivers/riders, besides six on cycle rickshaws.

Of the total road fatalities in 2022, a whopping 62% were reported from six areas of Mohali — Airport Road, Sohana, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru and Dera Bassi, as per data compiled by the police department. The year before, accidents claimed 237 lives in Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic experts maintain speeding and wrong side driving remain the primary causes of road crashes.

Harpreet Singh, road safety expert, said, “Even when these violations are the leading cause of deaths in road mishaps in Punjab, there is little enforcement of traffic rules by Mohali police. People drive on Mohali roads with sheer disregard for law. With little to no presence of police on roads and absence of e-challaning mechanism, like that available in Chandigarh, commuters fearlessly jump the red light, switch lanes, drive on the wrong side and indulge in speeding. Until a consistent and rigorous challaning drive is put in place, precious lives will continue to be lost.”

Notably, 100 traffic cops are currently deployed across the district to monitor traffic violations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts also blame inadequate infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians here.

Notably, RITES, that is working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the burgeoning traffic woes in the tricity, in its report last year had also found Mohali lacking in terms of road safety.

Despite being a planned city, there is faint coherence between its structure and public transport systems and the facilities are inadequate for heavy pedestrian traffic, the report had stated, while noting that while the pedestrian traffic infrastructure in Chandigarh is relatively comfortable and sustainable, Mohali lacked in it.

While both AS Rai, additional director general of police (ADGP), Traffic, Punjab, and Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, remained unavailable for comments, another senior Mohali police officer said the process of installation of CCTV cameras across the district was in progress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Punjab police will start challaning traffic violators through cameras, which will help curb violations and ultimately rein in accidents. We may also get additional force in the coming year that will help step up vigilance to issue challans to violators,” a senior police officer stated.

To check speeding and further prevent road mishaps, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is also working on 20 major roundabouts on the pattern of Chandigarh.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON