In one week, Army killed 7 infiltrators, captured one alive along LoC in Uri

The Army claimed to have killed seven militants and captured one alive along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri over the past week while they were trying to sneak into Kashmir.

Army officials said the arrested militant belongs to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and has been identified as Ali Babar of Okara in Pakistan’s Punjab.

General officer Commanding (GoC), 19 infantry division, Major General Virendra Vats said in a press conference that an infiltration bid was made along the LOC in Uri Sector on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

“The operation continued for nine days in the area through which militants had sneaked into Uri,” he said, adding that there was lot of movement on the militant launch pads close to the LoC.

“Taking advantage of the dark, uneven ground, bad weather and thick undergrowth, LeT attempted to infiltrate six people from the general area of Pakistan’s Jabri post. During the infiltration attempt, while two infiltrators were crossing the LoC, the army’s patrolling party established contact with them. Taking advantage of the thick undergrowth, four infiltrators ran back towards the POK side of LoC while the remaining two infiltrators sneaked into Uri,” he said. GoC Vats said an operation was immediately launched and all exit points were sealed by the forces.

“On the night of September 25, contact was again established with the infiltrators, approximately 800 metres inside the LoC, that led the killing of one Pakistani Atiq ur Rehman alias Qari Anas, belonging to Attock in Punjab (Pakistan). The second Pakistani, Ali Babar Patra, son of Late Mohd Lateef of Dipalpur, Okara district Punjab (Pakistan), was captured alive without causing any harm to him.”

He said the militants had infiltrated from Sawai Nala Camp to Hallan Shumali launch pad to Jabri, leading into Salamabad Nala.

“Militants had infiltrated from the same nala in 2016 and carried out the suicide attack on Uri Garrison.”

Giving details of the operation, Vats said the arrested militant revealed their group consisted of six people from Pakistani Punjab. “The surrendered terrorist belongs to Dipalpur in Okara. He was lured into joining LeT due to poverty, having lost his father early,” he revealed.

Vats further said, “His family in Dipalpur consists of his widowed mother and an adopted sister. To escape poverty, the individual dropped out of school after class 7. He underwent three weeks of preliminary training at the Garhi Habibullah Camp (KPK) in 2019 followed by refresher training in 2021. Most of the instructors being employed for physical and weapons training were Pakistan Army personnel.”

GoC said as per the surrendered infiltrator, Atiq ur Rehman had given him ₹20,000 for his mother’s treatment and had promised to give him additional ₹30,000 on safe return from Pattan near Baramulla, where the group was to deliver war-like stores.

He said during past one week, seven AK series rifles, nine pistols and revolvers and 80 grenades of various kinds along with Indian and Pakistan currencies were recovered.

Vats whose strategic infantry division is responsible for the security of LoC from Gulmarg to Nowgam said that Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues, as it is difficult to attempt LoC crossing without the active support of local Pakistan military.