In Punjab, govt medical colleges’ labs flooded with swab samples

With the sudden spike in cases of coronavirus across the state, many major cities are suffering from unprecedented delays in RT-PCR test results as the Covid testing facilities of three government medical colleges (GMCs) at Faridkot, Amritsar and Patiala are overburdened and as a result, there is a big pileup of pending tests.

As per the record, testing labs at GMCs are testing around 29,000 RT-PCR samples per day and the results are taking more than three days to be declared.

Faridkot epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said the swab samples sent for RT-PCR tests to GGSMCH lab are taking three days to be tested. “The delay in results causes further threat of spread as contact tracing only starts after receiving a positive report. We have raised this issue with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur. The RT-PCR results should be available within 24 hours so that the isolation and contact tracing process could be started as soon as possible,” she added.

Swab sample of patients from nine districts are sent to Faridkot medical college lab RT-PCR testing. While sample load has increased with the surge in cases, GGSMCH lab is having trouble giving RT-PCR test results early as 12 of its staff members, including six lab technicians and a research scientist, have tested positive. Rechecking of positive samples is also another reason for the delay.

Dr Rajeev Sharma, GGSMCH principal, said that presently, the medical college lab is giving around 8,000-9,000 RT-PCR results everyday, which is less than the number of samples they are receiving every day right now. “We also retest the positive samples to double-check, so there is no error. Due to this, there is some delay in giving results, but we are catching up on the pendency,” he added.

A Jalandhar resident said after being tested positive in a rapid antigen test, she also sent a sample for RT-PCR test. “I was informed that my sample was sent to Faridkot medical college, but even after three days, I have not received the test result report,” she added.

Jaskaran Singh from Amritsar said, “My wife and I experienced mild symptoms on May 4, after which we decided to undergo RT-PCR tests. It has been four days since we have given swab samples, but my wife’s test report is still pending, whereas I was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Despite being symptomatic, we had to wait for four days for the reports and medication.”

Dr Lavina, Covid testing lab in-charge of GMC, Amritsar, said, “The labs are overburdened with samples as cases are rapidly increasing in the state. We are testing around 9,000 samples daily while the positivity remains between 10-15%. We are trying to give reports to the people as early as possible.”

Dr Rupinder Bakshi, in-charge of GMC, Patiala lab, said, “Since we are experiencing the highest-ever demand for Covid-19 testing due to the second wave of the pandemic, we are trying to do our best to give results on time. Presently, we are testing around 12,000 samples per day and giving results in 24 hours.”

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said, “We are receiving RT-PCR results of the district within 24 hours. But there is a delay in results of samples coming from other districts due to transportation and other reasons.”

With the sudden spike in cases of coronavirus across the state, many major cities are suffering from unprecedented delays in RT-PCR test results as the Covid testing facilities of three government medical colleges (GMCs) at Faridkot, Amritsar and Patiala are overburdened and as a result, there is a big pileup of pending tests. As per the record, testing labs at GMCs are testing around 29,000 RT-PCR samples per day and the results are taking more than three days to be declared. Faridkot epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said the swab samples sent for RT-PCR tests to GGSMCH lab are taking three days to be tested. “The delay in results causes further threat of spread as contact tracing only starts after receiving a positive report. We have raised this issue with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur. The RT-PCR results should be available within 24 hours so that the isolation and contact tracing process could be started as soon as possible,” she added. Swab sample of patients from nine districts are sent to Faridkot medical college lab RT-PCR testing. While sample load has increased with the surge in cases, GGSMCH lab is having trouble giving RT-PCR test results early as 12 of its staff members, including six lab technicians and a research scientist, have tested positive. Rechecking of positive samples is also another reason for the delay. Dr Rajeev Sharma, GGSMCH principal, said that presently, the medical college lab is giving around 8,000-9,000 RT-PCR results everyday, which is less than the number of samples they are receiving every day right now. “We also retest the positive samples to double-check, so there is no error. Due to this, there is some delay in giving results, but we are catching up on the pendency,” he added. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Infections spike, positivity rate stagnates in Punjab Situation critical in Punjab, Haryana, UT; consider reorientation of O2 supply: HC Relaxed restrictions: Covid norms violated in Bathinda Covid surge: Curfew in Ludhiana from Monday; stricter curbs in Bathinda, Doaba belt A Jalandhar resident said after being tested positive in a rapid antigen test, she also sent a sample for RT-PCR test. “I was informed that my sample was sent to Faridkot medical college, but even after three days, I have not received the test result report,” she added. Jaskaran Singh from Amritsar said, “My wife and I experienced mild symptoms on May 4, after which we decided to undergo RT-PCR tests. It has been four days since we have given swab samples, but my wife’s test report is still pending, whereas I was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Despite being symptomatic, we had to wait for four days for the reports and medication.” Dr Lavina, Covid testing lab in-charge of GMC, Amritsar, said, “The labs are overburdened with samples as cases are rapidly increasing in the state. We are testing around 9,000 samples daily while the positivity remains between 10-15%. We are trying to give reports to the people as early as possible.” Dr Rupinder Bakshi, in-charge of GMC, Patiala lab, said, “Since we are experiencing the highest-ever demand for Covid-19 testing due to the second wave of the pandemic, we are trying to do our best to give results on time. Presently, we are testing around 12,000 samples per day and giving results in 24 hours.” Patiala civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said, “We are receiving RT-PCR results of the district within 24 hours. But there is a delay in results of samples coming from other districts due to transportation and other reasons.”