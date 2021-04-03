In Punjab jail, Mukhtar Ansari gets summons from UP court

In a new twist to the Mukhtar Ansari case, a special court of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh has summoned the gangster-turned-BSP MLA, lodged in Punjab’s Ropar Central Jail, on April 13.

A Mau police team visited the jail on Saturday morning to deliver the summons.

Also read: Mohali court rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s plea for medical examination

Ansari is in the jail since January 2019 and undergoing trial for extortion and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a Mohali-based builder.

The UP Police on Thursday night registered an FIR in Barabanki district against the owner of a private hospital in Mau after documents of an Uttar Pradesh registration bullet-proof luxury ambulance, which was used to take Ansari from Ropar jail to a Mohali court on Wednesday, were found to be fake.

On March 26, the Supreme Court ordered shifting him to Banda prison within a fortnight. The court ruling came as a victory for the Uttar Pradesh government, which made marathon efforts to get him back so that he can be tried for the criminal cases against him.

The UP government has been carrying out an extensive drive to demolish Ansari’s network in the state and has seized or demolished property worth ₹200 crore illegally occupied by him and his gang members. Several of his alleged gang members and aides have been gunned down or arrested since March 2017.