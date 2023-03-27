Inclement weather fall-out: Punjab to seek relaxation in wheat grain quality

The food and civil supplies department Punjab has decided to move a case before the Centre seeking relaxation in quality of wheat arriving in the state mandis for procurement. The procurement is set to begin from April 1, when the four state managed procurement agencies and the Centre’s food corporation of India (FCI) will start procurement in 1,870 mandis of the state.

The procurement is set to begin from April 1, when the four state managed procurement agencies and the Centre's food corporation of India (FCI) will start procurement in 1,870 mandis of the state.

The rainfall, hailstorm and high-velocity winds during the past week has damaged 40% of ready to harvest crop which was sown over 34.90 lakh hectares in the state. “Apart from the fall in overall yield, we are apprehensive about damage to grain also,” said an officer in the state food department adding that on the basis of a report from the agriculture department, the former will write to the union food and public distribution ministry for relaxation.

According to sources in the food department, other wheat growing states such as Madhya Pradesh have already written to the Centre for relaxations. After a request from the state, the Union ministry sends a team of scientists to access the loss.

This is second consecutive rabi season when the crop has been damaged owing to the vagaries of weather.

As per the Food Corporation of India norms, 2% discoloured, 4% slightly damaged, 6% shriveled and broken, 2% other grain, and 0.75% foreign matter is permissible. “However due to rainfall, winds and hailstorm we have an apprehension that the quality of grain has deteriorated and we want relaxation from the Centre,” said an officer of the state food department.

Due to lodging, ready to harvest grain is submerged in the water and at large parches in the state is it difficult for crop to recover.

In the last season (2022) against an estimate of 151 lakh tonnes arrivals of the crop in the state mandis, only 96 lakh tonnes were procured witnessing a fall of 36% while overall yield suffered a loss of 13% leading to heavy losses for the farmers.

More rainfall expected from March 29

According to Manmohan Singh, a senior officer in meteorology department, there is a western disturbance approaching the state which is expected to bring rainfall and winds on March 29 for 3 to 4 days. On March 31 it is expected to be of severe nature, he informed. In between there is sunlight on March 27 and 28 during which the crop is expected to recover. “It would be very problematic for the state farmers and the government,” said an agriculture department officer.

‘Crop insurance is the only solution’

The state agriculture department is pushing for expediting the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to insurance the crop which is suffering vagaries of the weather more often now, than the past. “In February month the department has sent a detailed proposal to the state government,” said an officer. Chief secretary Punjab VK Janjua said that the state government is gearing to implement PMFBY from the upcoming kharif during which paddy is cultivated. He adds that the deputy commissioner in all districts has been asked to compile the girdawari report in a week’s time.

Mann for speedy compensation

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officials to complete the work of distribution of compensation to the affected farmers in a time-bound manner. Chairing a meeting to take stock of the situation following rains and hailstorms, the CM asked the officials to ensure that girdawari is completed within the stipulated time. He said that all kinds of damage to the crop should be ascertained so that compensation can be given to the victim party. Mann asked the officials to ensure that only those farmers whose crops have been affected get compensation.

He added that public announcements should be made before the distribution of compensation, so that everyone can know about it, adding that if the loss is more than 75% , then the state government will give compensation to the farmers at the rate of ₹15,000 per acre.

Mann also announced to freeze repayment of loan taken by the farmers from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies. The CM said the decision has taken in wake of the losses suffered by the farmers due to last week’s rain and hailstorm, hoping that the move will give much needed relief to the farmers in the hour of crisis. Mann said that the farmers can pay back this amount later after they recover from the losses. With the decision the farmers will get more time to repay their loans and avoid imposition of penal interest, levied on farmers who did not repay and will be saved from becoming defaulters.

