Include Verinag govt school in ‘soft zone’: Parents

Parents of students studying in government boys’ high school in south Kashmir’s Verinag town have demanded that the school be included in the list of “soft zone” schools whose examinations are scheduled to be held in March. The demand comes after government girls’ higher secondary school, Verinag, which is just 300 metres away from the boys’ school, was moved to the “soft zone” from the “hard zone” list (HT File)

The demand comes after government girls’ higher secondary school, Verinag, which is just 300 metres away from the boys’ school, was moved to the “soft zone” from the “hard zone” list.

The J&K Board of School Education conducts examinations of soft zone schools, which are the majority of areas, in March and for the schools falling in hard zone areas, that are inaccessible or hard to reach due to terrain, road connectivity and snowfall, in April.

The parents have written a letter to the school education secretary . The letter said that It said that director academics, J&K Board of School Education, in September 2022 had declared Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Verinag and Government Boys High School (BHS), Verinag, in the list of “hard zone” areas, in Anantnag for 2022-23 academic year.

“Both the institutions are in Verinag town and have all-weather connectivity. Verinag is a famous tourist destination with all basic amenities and road connectivity,” the letter said.

Of the 135 schools falling in hard zone areas of five districts of Kashmir, eight were de-notified and included in soft zone areas in an order by director academics on January 25, 2024. This included GHSS, Verinag.

Calls to the office of Sudhir Singh J&K BOSE director academics did not elicit any response.