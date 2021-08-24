Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Increase cane SAP to 360 per quintal: Bajwa to Amarinder
Increase cane SAP to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>360 per quintal: Bajwa to Amarinder
Increase cane SAP to 360 per quintal: Bajwa to Amarinder
chandigarh news

Increase cane SAP to 360 per quintal: Bajwa to Amarinder

It is a matter of concern that the SAP has not seen an increase during the last four seasons and remains at 310 per quintal. The increase of 15 declared by your government is not enough because the cost of production has increased over the last four years, he said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:35 AM IST

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to increase the state assured price(SAP) of sugarcane to 360 per quintal for the 2021-22 season and also release the pending payments of 118 crore for the previous year.

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa said the SAP of 360 per quintal would be in the best interest of the cane growers of Punjab. He said this would be a genuine increase to cover the basic costs of cultivation. “It is a matter of great concern that the SAP has not seen an increase during the last four seasons and remains at 310 per quintal. The increase of 15 declared by your government is not enough because the cost of production has increased over the last four years,” he said.

The Congress MP said that neighbouring Haryana had announced 358 per quintal for 2021-22. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and Sugarfed Punjab had recommended 350 per quintal for the coming season keeping in mind the cost of cultivation, he added.

He also said that an amount of 117.6 crore --- cooperative mills 54.96 crore and private mills 62.64 crore --- was due to the cane growers as on August 18. “This amount is huge for the struggling cane farmers,” he said, requesting the CM to order its release to ensure payment of all dues for the previous season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.