Independent Haryana MLA to bring private member’s Bill to make public office accountable

Independent MLA from Badshahpur in Gurugram, Rakesh Daultabad, on Tuesday said he will table a private member’s Bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly to amend the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act.

At a press briefing, the Independent MLA who has lent support to the BJP-led state government said the existing law is deficient in addressing the present day requirements. He said the law needs amendments to make the public office accountable for its actions and to enhance democratic accountability and transparency in the functioning of authorities.

The MLA, who is chairman of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, said a strong nexus of corrupt government officials and office bearers of certain residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have disrupted the peace and harmony of residents.

“More than 5,000 RWAs in Gurugram and 2,000 in Faridabad were registered with the District Registrar of Firms and Societies. The majority of RWA complaints or disputes revolved around membership, misappropriation of funds and imposition of illegal rules by the RWA management. The district registrar offices have shown total incompetence to resolve these disputes. Rather their inaction, collusion has given undue benefit to corrupt RWAs,” the MLA said.

Three independent MLAs – Randhir Gollen, Dharam Pal Gonder and Nayan Pal Rawat – who were present at the briefing also lent their support to the private member’s Bill.