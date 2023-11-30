India post launches special cover for revamped Clock Tower at Lal chowk

India Post has issued a special cover commemorating the revamped Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

A view of the special cover by India post commemorating the revamped Clock Tower (HT Photo)

The Clock Tower has become Srinagar’s new tourist attraction after its inauguration on August 14. The place holds a significant place in Kashmir politics.

“India Post @IndiaPostOffice today released a special cover commemorating the Revamped Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk under Srinagar Smart City! It’s a recognition and celebration of the transformation that Srinagar City is witnessing,” Srinagar municipal corporation commissioner Athar Aamir Khan wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha termed it as a befitting recognition. “It is a testimony to our commitment to improve the ease of living and to promote ageless Indian culture, ethos and heritage,” the post on X said.

Since its opening, the refurbished look of the tower has become an attraction for tourists and locals alike. The new look, under Smart City Project, has received appreciation from the business community for its architecture, a mix of European and local styles.

The Clock Tower, also known as Ghanta Ghar, was built at the request of chief minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978. Historians say that before the tower, there was a “Red Square” at Lal chowk, which was developed by Christians.

In June, Union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of first public memorial in any civil area in the city, commemorating fallen jawans of security forces, at City Center, Lal Chowk.

According to an official, the Smart city Project, which started in 2017, comprises area-based development with an estimated amount of ₹2,869 crore and pan-city solutions with an estimated cost of ₹765 crore.