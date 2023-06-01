IAF Heritage Centre expansion: Air force to submit proposal to Chandigarh admn in 10 days

Air force authorities will be submitting a proposal for the expansion of the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18, under Phase 3, within 10 days.

The new wing of IAF Heritage Centre will come up in an adjoining hall, measuring around 13,000 square feet. It will feature more technology-based and electronic systems, more stimulators and aero engines. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was discussed during a meeting between officers of the air force and UT administration on Wednesday.

A UT official said Phase 3 will be developed as “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre” and is expected to be ready in six months. The project has already been cleared by the IAF Headquarters.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the first two phases on May 8. Three weeks later, the centre has seen a footfall of nearly 6,000 visitors.

The new wing will come up in an adjoining hall, measuring around 13,000 square feet. It will feature more technology-based and electronic systems, more stimulators and aero engines.

Giving details, a senior IAF officer said, “Phase 1 of the centre, set up in a 15,000 square feet hall, focuses on the air force history and legends. As part of Phase 2, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre. The upcoming Phase 3 will comprise completely technology driven features and experiences to inspire youngsters to join the air force.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The air force has already handed over Phases 1 and 2 to the UT tourism department that is tasked with maintaining it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON