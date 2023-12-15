Indian Air Force hero remembered for valour

The Indian Air Force (IAF) commemorated the bravery and sacrifice of flying officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, a national hero who demonstrated remarkable valour during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) commemorated the bravery and sacrifice of flying officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Air Commodore Sandeep Chaudhary VM VSM, the air officer commanding (AOC) of Air Force Station Halwara, along with other dignitaries, laid wreaths in remembrance of flying officer Sekhon’s sacrifice at the Ludhiana district Commissioner Office Complex.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Following the ceremony, the IAF delegation, led by AOC Halwara, visited Issewal, the home village of the martyred pilot. The local administration and Government High School, Issewal, held a ceremony to pay homage to Flying Officer Sekhon, highlighting his significant contributions to the nation.

On the red-letter day of December 14, 1971, while the Srinagar airfield came under a vicious attack by a formation of Pakistani Sabre aircraft, flying officer Sekhon, flying his Gnat aircraft, fearlessly stood against the raiders. Despite being heavily outnumbered, he displayed exceptional flying skills, courage, and unwavering determination. Disregarding his own safety, Sekhon thwarted the attack and destroyed two enemy aircraft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Born on July 17, 1943, in village Issewal of Ludhiana, flying officer Sekhon proudly served the nation after joining the IAF on July 4, 1967. His acts of bravery and determination earned him the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), the highest military decoration in India.