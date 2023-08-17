Army dedicates bridge to last village on LoC in Kashmir

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Aug 17, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Indian Army has dedicated a 115-feet bridge to the villagers of last village on Line of Control in Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

Mian Gul Khan, a 90-year-old 1971 war veteran inaugurating the bridge. (HT Photo)

PRO defense in Srinagar, Lt Col MK Sahu said that the army gave an Independence Day gift to locals of Danna village in Machhal sector by dedicating a bridge across Machhal Nala. The bridge has been named as Bhagat Bridge in memory of Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who laid down his life defending this sector in 1965 war. Danna is also known as Bhagat village.

“The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the bridge’s official opening for use by the villagers. Ribbon was cut by Sepoy Mian Gul Khan, a 90-year-old 1971 war veteran and a resident of the area in presence of army persons and other local dignitaries,” the PRO said.

The bridge has been constructed by efforts of Indian Army engineers who persistently toiled for two months in spite of incessant rains and adverse conditions.

line of control kupwara district indian army
