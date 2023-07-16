Army rescues over 11K persons from flood-affected Punjab, Harayana & HP in last 5 days

Over the course of the last five days, the army columns have evacuated over 11,000 civilians, delivered water and rations to more than 7,000 individuals, and provided medical assistance to over 1,500 residents who were stranded due to floods.

Flood rescue and relief operations commenced on July 10 when the flood relief columns of Indian Army were requisitioned by the Punjab governmen (HT Photo)

Upon receiving requests for assistance from the governments of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh to conduct rescue operations in response to the flood-like situations, the Western Command acted and evacuated civilians, students, and personnel from these three states.

Flood rescue and relief operations commenced on July 10 when the flood relief columns of Indian Army were requisitioned by the Punjab government when flood waters of overflowing Ghaggar river submerged parts of Rajpura.

The columns acted proactively and were instrumental in timely rescue of 900 students from Chitkara University along with many populations from adjoining villages. Timely action by army in coordination with civil administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) over two nights prevented flooding and inundation of Patiala city.

The floods had inundated huge swatches of residential colonies in Patiala and the troops were in action in Urban Estate Phase I & II, Gobind Bagh, Rishi Colony, Gopal Colony, Kohinoor Colony, and other locations resulting in evacuation of 6,000 residents in Patiala who were at risk of being isolated within the confines of their homes. As per the recent report around 8,000 people have been evacuated in Punjab so far including Zira, Ferozepur, Patiala, Rajpura, Fatehgarh Sahib, Shahkot (Mandala) and othes parts.

A total of 26 columns have been activated in various districts of Punjab. A total 69 officers, 172 JCOs and 1720 ORs as part of Flood Relief Columns have been deployed till date for flood relief operations by Western Command. The intense rainfall created flood situation in low lying areas of Punjab to including Chandigarh, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Mohali, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Ropar region.

Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu, advisor civil military affairs said Army commander of Western command was prompt to pass orders from rescue operations. “We were in complete sync with the highest to lowest level of the civil administration according to the SOPs,” he said.

The Indian Army continues to work in close coordination with the local administration and is closely monitoring the situation for providing immediate assistance, added Col Jasdeep. Presently recue and relief efforts are being concentrated on the severely affected areas in and around Patran, Moonak and Sangrur District where Ghaggar river is in overflowing and the relief columns of army are working relentlessly with assistance from local administration in providing much needed rescue and relief material.

Around 2000 people rescued in Haryana

The rescue teams of Indian Army have rescued around 2,000 people from Haryana. This includes 520 civilians from Mahesh Nagar Ambala, 750 students and ladies from Chaman Vatika Gurukul,Ambala, 950 personnel from village Amirpur and Tardera Ambala and 51 personnel from Baknur, Bamba and Miya Mazra villages. Recent rainfall in North India have caused the Yamuna and Gagghar rivers in Haryana to overflow, leading to a critical situation.The swelling rivers and canals have resulted in numerous breaches. In response to the situation Western Command, flood relief columns from the Kharga Corps have been deployed to assist the civil authorities in the flood-affected areas of Haryana.

118 tourists evacuated from Singla Valley

A column deployed at Himachal Pradesh has evacuated 118 tourists stranded in Sangla Valley to Karcham by IAF Mi-17. Distribution of medical and food supplies to affected villages and rediversion of course of Tong Tong se Nala to original course was undertaken by blasting of boulders. MI 17 did five sorties to rescue 118 civilians.

