Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
chandigarh news

Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title

Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh, on Saturday
Indian Army XI after winning the hockey title in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. Recruit Havildar Arsu was declared man of the match.

A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB).

Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer-in-Charge, Indian Air Force, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony and gave away the trophy and prizes. Hockey legends Devesh Chauha and Pritam Thakran were also felicitated on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP