Indian envoys to seven countries meet Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday apprised the seven heads of mission of India in foreign countries about the swift progress the state has made in agriculture, industries and the business sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Haryana has a huge potential for industrial investment and major industries from within the country and abroad are continuously investing in the state,” Khattar said, adding the state government has been formulating new schemes offering favourable business environment in the state.

The six Ambassadors of India are Pradip Kumar Yadav (Liberia), Ram Karan Verma (Congo), Pradeep Kumar Rawat (China) Neena Malhotra (Italy), Yogeshwar Sangwan (Paraguay) and Pooja Kapur (Denmark). Ashok Kumar, High Commissioner of India to Zambia, also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that even though Haryana is an agrarian state, Haryana has also made a mark in industries and business.

“Investors from all over the world are reaching Haryana. Keeping this in mind, the state government is providing land at a concessional rate. Different subsidies are being given to industries,” said Khattar, adding that new schemes are being introduced in the IT, health, and medical sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Haryana’s ranking in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ is also very good,” he said.

Khattar said that in order to develop the industrial area, infrastructure works like roads, sewerage, electricity and water are being completed within the tight deadlines so that more investors are attracted. The work related to getting government approval is being completed through single window system.

The chief minister also held a discussion about the issue related to the aspirational district Nuh with the Indian ambassadors who also shared experiences of their visit to Gurugram district and aspirational district Nuh on Monday and also gave suggestions regarding the implementation of schemes and policies of the state government.

Khattar said Haryana has constituted the foreign cooperation department with a view to giving Haryana a global identity and establishing the state as a preferred destination for investors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}