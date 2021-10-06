Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Golf Union tour: 8-year-old Ojaswini Saraswat adds another feather to cap
chandigarh news

Indian Golf Union tour: 8-year-old Ojaswini Saraswat adds another feather to cap

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Ojaswini Saraswat trains under Arjuna awardee Harmeet Kahlon and is a student of Manav Rachna International School. She also plays at Chandigarh Golf Club Course. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mohali Golf Range trainee Ojaswini Saraswat added another feather to her cap by winning the Indian Golf Union (IGU) feeder tour sub juniors’ girls E category, which concluded at the FRIMA Golf Course in Dehradun on Sunday.

Eight-year-old Ojaswini had scores of 36 and 34 for a total of 2 under par 70 in the 2 day tournament where the par score for 9 holes was 36. She had four birdies and one eagle in the two rounds and won by a staggering 12 strokes from her nearest competitor.

Ojaswini trains under Arjuna awardee Harmeet Kahlon and now leads the IGU Merit List in her category. A student of Manav Rachna International School, she also plays at Chandigarh Golf Club Course.

It was for the first time that an IGU event was held in Dehradun. Over 80 junior golfers from all over North India, in particular from Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan competed in the event.

