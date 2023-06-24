Hoax bomb threat calls received, 2 trains checked in Sonepat, Jind

Indian Railways on Friday received a hoax bomb threat call in two passenger trains. Both the trains were inspected by officials in Jind’s Pillu Khera and Sonepat’s Gohana.

Passengers at Pillu Khera railway station on Friday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to railway officials, an unidentified caller had alerted them about a bomb in the Panipat-Rohtak passenger train.

“The train was halted at Gohana railway station, where it was thoroughly checked and the bomb threat call was found to be hoax. The train was given clearance to ply after an investigation and checking,” the officials added.

Naveen Kumar, station superintendent at Pandu Pindara in Jind, said Haryana Police, GRP and RPF officials checked a train at Pillu Khera after the headquarters received a call about a bomb in the train from Rohtak to Panipat.

“The dog squad and bomb disposal squad were called to check the train. The passengers were panic stricken but after the clearance, the passengers moved without any hesitation. We are taking it seriously and prima-facie it seems that someone made a fake call and we are ascertaining the details of the caller,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON