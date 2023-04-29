Train travel: Now book your pet’s seat online

In a positive development for animal lovers, online booking of trains to travel with a pet dog or cat in first-class coaches will be made available soon by the Indian railways. Currently, pet owners require an offline confirmation from railway station officials to take their pets along on the journey.

Railway authorities said that the passengers will be able to submit the details of their pets in the PMS system which will automatically calculate the freight. (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its letter to the railway authorities including the general manager on April 28, the joint director of Passenger Marketing, Railway Board has written to include the facility on the IRCTC website at the earliest.

It was decided in a meeting on April 21, that online booking for dogs/cats will be provided in the Parcel Management System and a web link for the same will be displayed on the official IRCTC website. Before confirming the booking, it will also be verified that at least one 2 berth coupe/4 berth cabin of first-class coaches has been allotted under the single PNR.

Railway authorities said that the passengers will be able to submit the details of their pets in the PMS system which will automatically calculate the freight. After the successful payment, e-receipt will be emailed and a confirmation will be shared on the passenger’s phone number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till now there used to be no advance bookings for pets. The bookings for pets were being done at the railway station counters one hour before the departure of the train.

The latest guidelines of the railways added that the passenger who is booking the transportation of the dog/cat online must submit a declaration that the pet is fit to travel and is fully vaccinated. The letter also that the passenger will have to undersign the statement saying that they will take utmost care so that other passengers of the coach are not inconvenienced.

Railway officials added that “No refund of freight charges for booking of dog/cat shall be admissible even in the case of train cancellation/late running.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rail passengers welcomed the timely decision by the authorities and appreciated the move. Pooja Sharma, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said that the step will benefit working professionals who can take their pets along during family vacations. He said that making the facility online will make it hassle-free and less time-consuming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON