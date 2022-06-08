Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s future linked with police reforms, says Prakash Singh at book discussion in Panchkula

The book discussion, centered on Prakash Singh’s “The struggle for police reforms in India: Ruler’s police to people’s police”, was held at Police Officers Mess, Police Lines, Panchkula
(From left) Former UP DGP Prakash Singh and justice KS Grewal (retd) and justice Nawab Singh (retd) during a discussion on police reforms in Panchkula (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Former director general of police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, Prakash Singh on Tuesday said the future of the country was linked with police reforms. Singh, known as the architect of police reforms in India, was speaking at a discussion organised by the Commissionerate of Police, Panchkula, and Legal Awareness and Free Legal Aid Women Society.

The discussion, centered on Singh’s book “The struggle for police reforms in India: Ruler’s police to people’s police”, was held at Police Officers Mess, Police Lines, Panchkula.

Singh, who also served as DGP, Border Security Force, further stressed that the ambience of the country’s 3 million-plus police stations had to change, adding “I dream of the day they start working for the good of people, deal with visitors with compassion.”

PU professor emeritus Veer Singh, chief information commissioner and former Haryana chief secretary Vijay Vardhan, former Punjab DGP and the state’s current chief information commissioner Suresh Arora, senior high court advocate Anupam Gupta, Institute of Correctional Administration deputy director Upneet Lalli and Panchkula police commissioner Hanif Qureshi were the panellists at the event.

The event was moderated by Praveen K Sinha, DG, Punjab human rights commission

.

