India’s G20 presidency lauded world over: President Droupadi Murmu at Kashmir University

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed delight over the success of India’s G20 presidency, saying the event has been appreciated across the globe.

President Droupadi Murmu presenting a degree to a gold medallist during the 20th convocation of the Kashmir University in Srinagar (Waseem Andrabi/HT )

Addressing the 20th convocation of the Kashmir University at Srinagar, Murmu also highlighted the Youth 20 consultation held at the varsity as part of the G20 summit, saying important issues related to biodiversity, water conservation, green energy and disaster management were discussed during the event.

The President added that the country was proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir.

Addressing the issue of sustainability, she said the lessons of sustainable development are part of Kashmir’s heritage and mentioned Kashmir’s Sufi saint Shaikh Noor-ud-din Wali’s words: “An Poshi Teli, Yeli Wan Poshi (Food will last only till there are forests”).

Murmu presented gold medals to 21 toppers of the 462 graduating students on the occasion, and urged them to follow the path of peace, prosperity and indulge in social service along with their studies. “By doing social service, you could bring social change and set an example,” she said.

She urged Kashmir University to be alert in preserving the Himalayan ecosystem, adding that she was happy to note that work related to glaciology, biodiversity conservation and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory is at different stages.

Murmu also praised the university alumni for serving the country and exhorted the students to take their motto: “Let us move from darkness to light” forward.

Murmu also expressed happiness over girls making up 55% of the student strength at the Kashmir University, saying, “They (girls) are presenting the picture of our country and its destiny. The women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country.”

Stressing on the National Education Policy, she said emphasis has been laid on Indian knowledge systems. “If our youth are given good information about Indian Knowledge Systems, they will get many inspiring examples. The work done by an expert, Suyya, about 1,200 years ago, to save the city of Srinagar from the flood of Jhelum can be termed as hydraulic engineering,” she added.

The President had earlier on Wednesday morning arrived in Srinagar for her two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. She was received by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at the airport.

Murmu also laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar to pay tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Later in the afternoon, she interacted with the members of local tribal groups and women self-help groups at Raj Bhavan. The President was scheduled to attend a civic reception hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhavan later in the day.

Murmu to dedicate skywalk, Parvati Bhawan at Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu President Droupadi Murmu will dedicate the ₹15 crore skywalk and the remodelled Parvati Bhawan during her scheduled visit to the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra on Thursday.

Sharing information about the plan, a shrine official said, “President Murmu will inaugurate the skywalk and the remodelled Parvati Bhawan at the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on Thursday and thereafter pay obeisance at the Sanctum sanctorum.”

The new skywalk is a 2.5-metre wide pedestrian flyover constructed at an elevation of 20 ft above the existing track. It will serve as the entry route for pilgrims visiting the shrine.

The skywalk also has a waiting area for pilgrims with disabilities, senior citizens and women.

The work on the much-needed skywalk, which would separate the pilgrims coming to and leaving the shrine near the Bhawan area, started in August last year and is expected to be over before Navratri in October.

“An aesthetically-designed entrance at the starting point of the skywalk has been put up and it shall enable better queue management and avoid congestion,” shrine officials said.

The decision to extend the skywalk was taken after a stampede earlier this year, which left 12 people dead and 16 injured near Gate No. 3 at Vaishno Devi Bhawan.The skywalk project was proposed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a bid to decongest the Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The president will also inaugurate the remodelled Parvati Bhawan, which now has a free-of-cost lockers facility with 1,500 vaults and a floor each for men and women washrooms in another major upgrade at the shrine complex.

