IndiGo cancels Amritsar-Milan flight at eleventh hour, passengers protest

AMRITSAR Milan (Italy)-bound passengers protested at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, after the IndiGo Airline cancelled the flight abruptly reportedly due to denial of arrival permission from the country concerned.

Confirming the development, airport director VK Seth said, “The flight was booked as charter by some travel agents for 215 passengers. Route of the flight was via Istanbul. It was scheduled to depart at 1.30pm, but was delayed by one hour. Finally, it was cancelled by the airline due to lack of clearances from the concerned country’s aviation authorities. The Airport Authority of India has no role in this.”

The passengers staged a protest at the IndiGo booking counter. The airline has confirmed the flight cancellation and the passengers were told that they will get the full refund. “IndiGo is committed to refund their entire money,” an official said.

(With agency inputs)