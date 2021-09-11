Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IndiGo cancels Amritsar-Milan flight at eleventh hour, passengers protest
chandigarh news

IndiGo cancels Amritsar-Milan flight at eleventh hour, passengers protest

AMRITSAR Milan (Italy)-bound passengers protested at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, after the IndiGo Airline cancelled the flight abruptly reportedly due to denial of arrival permission from the country concerned
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The Amritsar-Milan IndiGo flight was cancelled reportedly due to denial of arrival permission by authorities in Italy (Representational)

AMRITSAR Milan (Italy)-bound passengers protested at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, after the IndiGo Airline cancelled the flight abruptly reportedly due to denial of arrival permission from the country concerned.

Confirming the development, airport director VK Seth said, “The flight was booked as charter by some travel agents for 215 passengers. Route of the flight was via Istanbul. It was scheduled to depart at 1.30pm, but was delayed by one hour. Finally, it was cancelled by the airline due to lack of clearances from the concerned country’s aviation authorities. The Airport Authority of India has no role in this.”

The passengers staged a protest at the IndiGo booking counter. The airline has confirmed the flight cancellation and the passengers were told that they will get the full refund. “IndiGo is committed to refund their entire money,” an official said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deluge of rain hits border villages in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

Moga: Overweight cops to attend two-hour fitness camp daily

12-year-old girl dies, three kids injured in Rajpura house blast

Dont’ harbour desire for posts,tickets: Kejriwal to partymen
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP