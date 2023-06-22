Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight cancelled after bird hit

A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight was cancelled at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport after it suffered a bird hit during take-off on Wednesday morning.

IndiGo offered passengers a refund or alternative flight, which was arranged at 4 pm and all passengers opted for it. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 170 passengers were onboard flight number 6E-6077 that was scheduled to depart at 7.55 am. The pilot immediately stopped the engine after the bird hit and brought the plane back to the apron area. After inspection, the flight was declared cancelled.

The airline offered passengers a refund or alternative flight, which was arranged at 4 pm and all passengers opted for it.

While the airport authorities remained tight-lipped, a message on the IndiGo website read that the flight was cancelled due to operational reasons.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said all passengers were evacuated to safety swiftly. The incident caused some anxiety among passengers, but the airport staff and crew members helped pacify the passengers.