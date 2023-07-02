Fit and raring to go, shuttler Lakshay eyes Asian championships glory

{Indonesia bound}

The 17-year-old is gearing up for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships to be held in Indonesia .

For Lakshay Sharma, the last few days spent on the badminton court have been the most enriching. The 17-year-old ace shuttler from Ludhiana has been training at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium Sector 3, Panchkula, with other members of the national squad under the tutelage of Badminton Association of India (BAI) coaches.

The occasion? The young shuttlers are gearing up for the upcoming Badminton Asia Junior Championships to be held in Indonesia from July 7 to 16.

For a greenhorn like Lakshay, the championships is a great platform to showcase his talent.

“The tournament will have top players from countries like China, Korea, Japan and the hosts Indonesia. We have prepared well for the challenge,” Lakshay, who took to the sport at the young age of six and trained rigorously under a former badminton player and NIS qualified coach, says.

Confident of Team India’s prospects, he says, “The contingent is high on skills and variations. The BAI has made sure we have the best facilities and training during the camp with coaches, physiotherapists and other staff working tirelessly with the team.”

Lakshay, who is set to compete in the singles’ competition, says he was eyeing nothing short of the title.

Back in 2021, the youngster had hogged headlines when he won the 11th Multi Alarm Hungarian International Junior World Ranking Championship. Fifteen at the time, Lakshay had stunned third seed Yaro Van Delsen of Belgium 21-13, 18-21, 21-19 in an exciting Under-19 boys’ single final.

“I have worked hard on my physical fitness and developed more variations in the game. I would be competing in the senior category in the coming year at various tournaments. I just want to make all chances count and surge ahead with success,” Lakshay, who idolises Kidambi Srikanth and is trained by his father Mangat Rai Sharma, says.

“With the success of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen, Indian badminton has seen a high in recent years. I also look up to all these Indian stars. It would be great to execute all the plans and techniques during the Badminton Asia Junior Championships and go for the trophy,” added Lakshay.

The two-week preparatory training camp at the Tau Devilal Stadium began on June 22 and aimed at bolstering the team’s preparations. REC Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Union ministry of power along with Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also tied up with BAI to strengthen the sport in India. The 18-member Indian squad will leave for the championships at the camp’s conclusion.

A part of Group C of the round-robin stage, India has been pitted against Malaysia, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will qualify to the knockout stage.

Besides Lakshay, the boys’ contingent comprises Samarveer, Ayush Shetty and Dhruv Negi. Rakshita Sree S, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah and Anmol Kharb, meanwhile, will be seen in action in the girls competition.

In the past, India has won two gold medals, one silver and a bronze. PV Sindhu was the first to claim a gold at the championships in 2012. Lakshya Sen added to that tally in 2018.

