chandigarh news

Indoor wrestling stadium to come up at wrestler Ravi Dahiya’s village: Khattar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Ravi Dahiya reacts after losing against Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee in men’s freestyle 57kg final wrestling match at Tokyo on Thursday. (PTI)

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to construct an indoor wrestling stadium with modern and world-class facilities at the native village of Ravi Dahiya, who has won the silver medal in the 57kg freestyle wrestling in Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulating Dahiya, a resident of Sonepat district, Khattar announced that the wrestler will be given a cash award of 4 crore for winning a silver medal in the Olympics. He will also be appointed to the post of Class-I officer, apart from the state government giving a plot at concessional rates to Dahiya.

Similarly, the two bronze winning hockey team players from Haryana will be given 2.5 crore each cash award, besides job in the sports department and a plot on concessional rates.

