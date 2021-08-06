Indoor wrestling stadium to come up at wrestler Ravi Dahiya’s village: Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to construct an indoor wrestling stadium with modern and world-class facilities at the native village of Ravi Dahiya, who has won the silver medal in the 57kg freestyle wrestling in Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulating Dahiya, a resident of Sonepat district, Khattar announced that the wrestler will be given a cash award of ₹4 crore for winning a silver medal in the Olympics. He will also be appointed to the post of Class-I officer, apart from the state government giving a plot at concessional rates to Dahiya.

Similarly, the two bronze winning hockey team players from Haryana will be given ₹2.5 crore each cash award, besides job in the sports department and a plot on concessional rates.