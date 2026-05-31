Indo-Tibet trade to resume via Shipki La from June 1: Negi

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday welcomed the resumption of border trade through the historic Shipki La route from June 1. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Negi termed the reopening of the Shipki La trade route in Kinnaur as a significant step in reviving traditional Indo-Tibetan trade links, though he said its economic impact would remain limited unless infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly quarantine facilities for livestock, are addressed. Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday welcomed the resumption of border trade through the historic Shipki La route from June 1. (File)

Negi said “Trade between the people of Kinnaur and Tibet has existed since ancient times. However, geopolitical developments and China’s control over Tibet significantly altered traditional trading patterns”.

Negi said a trade centre has been established at Shipki village near the Shipki La border pass, through which Indian traders undertake limited trade with China. At present, around 25 to 26 notified items are permitted for trade.

However, he said the full potential of the trade route cannot be realised because livestock imports have been stopped due to the absence of quarantine facilities.

The minister, however, noted that the reopening of trade is unlikely to generate large-scale employment opportunities.

“It is a limited trade activity involving a limited number of people. Therefore, its economic benefits and employment generation potential will also remain limited,” he said.

On preparations for the monsoon season, he said district and state-level disaster management authorities have already initiated preparedness measures.

“Regular review meetings are being held. NDRF and SDRF teams have been strategically deployed near vulnerable locations so that immediate assistance can be provided during any natural disaster,” he said.

“The state suffered one of the worst disasters in its history, but the support extended by the Centre was inadequate. Relief norms under existing central guidelines remain unrealistic for hill states facing extensive losses due to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts,” he alleged.