Chandigarh chocoholics unite!

This World Chocolate Day (July 7), get ready to embark on a tantalising journey through a cocoa-infused food trail across tricity! From heavenly cakes to cocoa-spiked concoctions, unravel a treasure trove of chocolate-based food and beverages that will have you exclaiming, “Oh my ganache!” Hurry and grab your choc-o-lenses and prepare for a sugary adventure. Brace yourself for a mouth-watering expedition filled with delectable delights and spirited sips that will send your taste buds into a chocolaty frenzy (Photos: HT/Instagram)

“This year, we are launching a new chocolate nutella cheesecake range for our customers. Dreamy and creamy, these cheesecakes are eggless. Not overly sweet and too bitter, their chocolicious treats are a perfect balance of texture and taste. With a crunchy chocolate crust and a smooth creamy Nutella chocolate cream-cheese filling topped with Nutella ganache, these are a perfect choice for any Chocolate Day celebration,” says Jasreen Kaur, of Chandigarh Bakery.

“As part of our celebrations, we are introducing exclusive cocktails and desserts that will leave our guests craving for more. Our mixologist Harish Chimwal has curated a delectable array of chocolate-inspired cocktails. From the luxury of old-fashioned to a creative spin of rich and indulgent cocoa-infused cocktails, these unique concoctions will take our guests on a delightful chocolaty journey. To complement these, head chef Anubhav Moza has crafted some exquisite chocolate desserts – each a work of art,” says the team at Olive Cafe and Bar, Chandigarh.

City’s Brown Baking Company and Bakingo celebrate the day with chocolaty indulgences on the menu. From delightful chocolate tarts to soft and chewy fudge brownies, from creamy pastries to loaded thickshakes, the bakeries have curated a menu that has something to everyone’s liking. What’s an added delight is that the price starts as low as ₹99.

Baker’s Heaven has on offer free choco lava cakes on all order above ₹399. “Apart from this, we have also come up with mud cake ice cream, choco-coffee pancakes and waffles, and a range of dry cakes for our customers. We are also offering a 15% discount on all orders to mark Chocolate Day.

“Who can resist the allure of chocolate fondue? We have on our menu a cascading waterfall of molten chocolate, with an array of delectable treats. From succulent fruits to fluffy marshmallows and crunchy biscuits, this interactive dessert is a playful indulgence that is sure to bring people together. Each morsel will be coated in a velvety blanket of melted chocolate, causing a symphony of flavours and textures to dance on your palate, thus creating a luxurious and whimsical sensory experience,” says Harjeet Singh, of The Chocolate Room, Mohali.

